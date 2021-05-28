Daily Weather Forecast For Des Moines
DES MOINES, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Chance light rain then cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 52 °F, low 39 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 67 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
