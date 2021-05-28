Daily Weather Forecast For Des Moines

DES MOINES, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Chance light rain then cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 52 °F, low 39 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 65 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night High 67 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 69 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.