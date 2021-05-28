Cancel
Montgomery, AL

Daily Weather Forecast For Montgomery

Posted by 
Montgomery Daily
 18 days ago

MONTGOMERY, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0aEVX02G00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 90 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Montgomery Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

