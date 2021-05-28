Daily Weather Forecast For Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 90 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 82 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 83 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 90 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.