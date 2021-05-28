Cancel
Amarillo, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Amarillo

Posted by 
Amarillo News Alert
Amarillo News Alert
 18 days ago

AMARILLO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0aEVWyMc00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 73 °F, low 57 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 71 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 71 °F, low 57 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 68 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Amarillo News Alert

Amarillo News Alert

Amarillo, TX
153
Followers
207
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Amarillo News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

