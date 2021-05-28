Cancel
Fort Myers, FL

Weather Forecast For Fort Myers

Posted by 
Fort Myers Voice
Fort Myers Voice
 18 days ago

FORT MYERS, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0aEVWxTt00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • 1 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • 1 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 8 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Fort Myers Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

