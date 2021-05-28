Weather Forecast For Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- 1 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- 1 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 8 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
