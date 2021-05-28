Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shreveport, LA

Take advantage of a rainy Friday in Shreveport

Posted by 
Shreveport Dispatch
Shreveport Dispatch
 18 days ago

(SHREVEPORT, LA) Friday is set to be rainy in Shreveport, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Shreveport:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02DYVa_0aEVWwbA00

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Shreveport Dispatch

Shreveport Dispatch

Shreveport, LA
235
Followers
217
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

With Shreveport Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shreveport, LA
City
Sun, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Finances#Sunbreak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Shreveport, LAPosted by
Shreveport Dispatch

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Shreveport

(SHREVEPORT, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Shreveport. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Shreveport, LAPosted by
Shreveport Dispatch

Your Shreveport lifestyle news

(SHREVEPORT, LA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
Shreveport Dispatch

Trending lifestyle headlines in Shreveport

(SHREVEPORT, LA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Shreveport area, click here.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
Shreveport Dispatch

These jobs are hiring in Shreveport — and they let you set your own schedule

Check out these Shreveport-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Tired of searching?Work from Home, Sales-We'll help you be a RockStar!; 2. Shift Manager Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 3. Truck Driver Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$32/Hr; 4. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr; 5. Sales Associate Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 6. Territory Sales Representative; 7. Part-Time or Full-Time Sales - Work from Home; 8. Sales Representative - Outside - Inside - Life Insurance; 9. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 10. Insurance Agent - Sales - Business Owner - $150k+ first year!;
Shreveport, LAPosted by
Shreveport Dispatch

Ready for a change? These Shreveport jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Shreveport: 1. Sales Representative - Part Time-$1000/week - Full Time-$4,000/week; 2. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 3. Medical Surgical - Telemetry Travel Nurse RN - $2664 per week in LA; 4. Driver Operator; 5. Sales Representative: How to make $100 K in a year; 6. Entry Level Sales Rep - Work From Home - Amazing Mentorship/Training!; 7. Sales Representative - Remote; 8. Sales Representative - $1500+ per week; 9. Sales Representative - Remote; 10. Customer Service Sales Representative;
Shreveport, LAPosted by
Shreveport Dispatch

Job alert: These jobs are open in Shreveport

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Shreveport: 1. INSURANCE SALES REPRESENTATIVE - NO EXPERIENCE NEEDED; 2. Agents NEEDED - No Experience Required; 3. Entry Level Remote Sales Representative; 4. CDL A Flatbed 10K Monthly; 5. Sales Representative Customer Service; 6. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $2304 per week in LA; 7. Information Technology Specialist; 8. Work At Home Account Executive- Customer Retention; 9. DOT Delivery Assistant; 10. Admissions Coordinator;
Shreveport, LAPosted by
Shreveport Dispatch

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Shreveport

(SHREVEPORT, LA) You could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on diesel in Shreveport, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Shreveport area went to Murphy USA at 1121 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.73 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Chevron at 3818 Industrial Dr, the survey found:
Shreveport, LAPosted by
Shreveport Dispatch

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Shreveport

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Shreveport: 1. CDL-A Owner Operator (Sandbox); 2. Sales Representative with High Compensation; 3. Customer Service Sales Representative; 4. Licensed/Unlicensed Life Insurance Sales Agents; 5. Flexible Schedule - PT/FT Sales - Work from Home Office; 6. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,150 per week; 7. Work From Home Sales Rep Position, No Cold Calls, No Experience Needed; 8. Project Manager - Electrical; 9. Information Technology Specialist; 10. Entry Level Marketing Position;