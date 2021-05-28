Cancel
Savannah, GA

Friday sun alert in Savannah — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Savannah Times
 18 days ago

(SAVANNAH, GA) A sunny Friday is here for Savannah, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Savannah:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0aEVWviR00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • 7 to 16 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Savannah Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

