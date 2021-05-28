Cancel
Syracuse, NY

Weather Forecast For Syracuse

Syracuse News Beat
Syracuse News Beat
SYRACUSE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0aEVWupi00

  • Friday, May 28

    Light Rain

    • High 52 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance light rain in the day; while slight chance light rain then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 58 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 60 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

