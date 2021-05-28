Weather Forecast For Syracuse
SYRACUSE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Light Rain
- High 52 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance light rain in the day; while slight chance light rain then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 58 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance Rain Showers
- High 60 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
