Sarasota, FL

Sarasota Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Sarasota Updates
 18 days ago

SARASOTA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0aEVWrBX00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 86 °F, low 72 °F
    • 3 to 13 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 72 °F
    • 1 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

