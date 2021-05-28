Cancel
Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville Weather Forecast

Fayetteville Times
FAYETTEVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 96 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then areas of fog during night

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Areas of fog then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

