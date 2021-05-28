Cancel
Salem, OR

Daily Weather Forecast For Salem

Salem Daily
 18 days ago

SALEM, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0aEVWm1800

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 86 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 88 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

