Jump on Lubbock’s rainy forecast today

(LUBBOCK, TX) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Lubbock Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lubbock:

Friday, May 28 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 75 °F, low 60 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 74 °F, low 62 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 74 °F, low 61 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Monday, May 31 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 71 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.