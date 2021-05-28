4-Day Weather Forecast For Pensacola
PENSACOLA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 84 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 83 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 84 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.