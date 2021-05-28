Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pensacola, FL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Pensacola

Posted by 
Pensacola News Alert
Pensacola News Alert
 18 days ago

PENSACOLA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aEVWkFg00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 84 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 84 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Pensacola News Alert

Pensacola News Alert

Pensacola, FL
263
Followers
216
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pensacola News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Pensacola, FLPosted by
Pensacola News Alert

Here’s the cheapest gas in Pensacola Saturday

(PENSACOLA, FL) Gas prices vary across in the Pensacola area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.13 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 1250 Airport Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.8 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 220 Gulf Breeze Pkwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.93.