Mobile Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MOBILE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 84 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
