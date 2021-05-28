Cancel
Mobile, AL

Mobile Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Mobile News Flash
 18 days ago

MOBILE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wAN8C_0aEVWjMx00

  • Friday, May 28

    Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Mobile News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

