Daily Weather Forecast For Akron
AKRON, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Chance Rain Showers
- High 76 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 88 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
