Madison Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MADISON, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 51 °F, low 34 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 64 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
