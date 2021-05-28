Cancel
Reno, NV

Sun forecast for Reno — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Reno Voice
Reno Voice
 18 days ago

(RENO, NV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Reno. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Reno:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0aEVWgim00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 88 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Reno, NV
With Reno Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Reno, NV
