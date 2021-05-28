Cancel
Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee Weather Forecast

Tallahassee Daily
Tallahassee Daily
 18 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0aEVWfq300

  • Friday, May 28

    Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Tallahassee Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

NewsRadio WFLA

Duke Energy Requests Money for Tropical Storm Response

TALLAHASSEE -- A major Florida utility is asking the state for permission to charge its customers for last year's response to two tropical storms. Duke Energy filed a petition at the Public Service Commission last week to recover more than 16 million dollars it spent to deal with Tropical Storm Isaias in early August and Tropical Storm Eta in November. Duke says both storms caused power outages, even though they weakened before hitting Florida.