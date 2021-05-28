Take advantage of Friday sun in Naples

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Beautiful Sunset View over 37 Acde Lake. A very quiet peaceful area. Beautiful updated 3bd 2ba 1 car attached garage villa located in the peaceful community of Lakewood with LOW HOA DUES! This home offers a open floor plan with spacious bedrooms. Perfect for full time or part time residence. The large lanai is great for relaxing and enjoying the outside. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own a piece of paradise in Naples. Lakewood community is just minutes from the beach and downtown Naples with its world class shopping and dining. Absolutely stunning condo in the Ritz Carlton community at Tiburon. Beautifully furnished by Robb and Stucky, with a view of the sunset and 18th hole of the Gold Course. With a large wrap-around lanai, you can also enjoy Naples' famous sunsets from the comfort of your own home. Membership to Tiburon is not mandatory, but does offer 36 holes of award-winning golf, a beautiful clubhouse with multiple dining options, events, fitness center, shuttle to the beach with chair and lunch service, and more. Great location is very convenient to the beach, Mercato and downtown Naples. Tiburon is truly resort living. Tiburon Golf Club features 2 18-hole, Greg Norman-designed golf courses, The Gold and The Black. Tiburón is home to the LPGA Tour's CME Group Tour Championship and the PGA Tour's QBE Shootout and is consistently rated among the top 20 golf facilities in Florida by Golf Digest and GOLF Magazine. The Ventanas has recently replaced the roof, and has all new impact resistant windows and doors. This spacious condo has 2 air conditioning units, both were replaced in late 2018. Ground floor, corner golf view residence! Move-in ready and furnished, this unit is available for immediate occupancy. Enjoy the beautiful golf course view from the large enclosed lanai. Stonebridge Country Club is a gated, bundled golf and country club community in a prime North Naples location, just minutes to our award winning SWFL beaches. Golf and country club membership is included with the purchase of this residence. A very active and friendly community providing an exceptional lifestyle at an affordable price. Included in the amenities are challenging 18-hole golf course, five Har-Tru lighted tennis courts and swimming pool and spa. Additional amenities are an updated attended fitness center, special events, fine and casual dining in the magnificent Clubhouse. Excellent location just minutes to Mercato, shopping, restaurants, beaches and a short drive to RSW International Airport.