Lexington Daily Weather Forecast
LEXINGTON, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 76 °F, low 51 °F
- 10 to 14 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 56 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 78 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
