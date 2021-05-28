Cancel
Lexington, KY

Lexington Daily Weather Forecast

Lexington Bulletin
Lexington Bulletin
 18 days ago

LEXINGTON, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WWZZ7_0aEVWd4b00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 76 °F, low 51 °F
    • 10 to 14 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 56 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDKY) – The first part of the week will feature plenty of wet weather. The rest of the week has all the warmth. Rounds of showers & thunderstorms will move through the region during the first part of the week. The setup will bring in some much warmer air. The wettest parts could include some decent rainfall in some areas. Especially, in some of the western counties.