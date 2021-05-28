Lexington Daily Weather Forecast

LEXINGTON, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 76 °F, low 51 °F 10 to 14 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 56 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 67 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 78 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.