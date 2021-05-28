Greensboro Daily Weather Forecast

GREENSBORO, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 89 °F, low 66 °F Windy: 22 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 79 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then areas of fog during night High 66 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Areas of fog then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 79 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



