Greensboro, NC

Greensboro Daily Weather Forecast

 18 days ago

GREENSBORO, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0aEVWcBs00

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then areas of fog during night

    • High 66 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Areas of fog then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

