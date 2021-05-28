4-Day Weather Forecast For Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 54 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 61 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.