Fort Wayne, IN

4-Day Weather Forecast For Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne Bulletin
Fort Wayne Bulletin
 18 days ago

FORT WAYNE, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z3A6W_0aEVWbJ900

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 54 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 61 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 72 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

