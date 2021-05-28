Cancel
Corpus Christi, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Corpus Christi

Posted by 
Corpus Christi Journal
 18 days ago

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FDnwT_0aEVWaQQ00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 86 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 75 °F
    • 8 to 14 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

