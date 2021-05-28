Toledo Daily Weather Forecast
TOLEDO, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night
- High 52 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 57 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
