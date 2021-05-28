Cancel
Toledo, OH

Toledo Daily Weather Forecast

Toledo News Watch
Toledo News Watch
 18 days ago

TOLEDO, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0aEVWZUZ00

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 52 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 32 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 57 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 72 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

