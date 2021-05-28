Cancel
Columbia, SC

Sun forecast for Columbia — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Columbia News Beat
Columbia News Beat
 18 days ago

(COLUMBIA, SC) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Columbia:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0aEVWYbq00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 94 °F, low 70 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Columbia, SC
With Columbia News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

