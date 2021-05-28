West. Palm Beach Weather Forecast

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Looking for a beautiful home in Lake worth, here it is! 3/2 with a pool, 2 car garage, and huge yard for 425K! Have the feeling of home the minute you walk in & see the open floor plan w/ an abundance of natural light. Your kitchen comes fully equipped with updated appliances, granite countertops, & custom cabinets. Having guests over? Move the party outside to a spacious, modern fountain, & fenced-in patio on a larger lot than most. Head through the house to find your large master bedroom/bath, 2 more spacious bedrooms, & a large open living room perfect for a playroom or office. This lovely home sits on a corner with access to pull a large boat or RV right into the back yard from Lantana Rd. The serene neighborhood is located close to 95, the turnpike, shops, and restaurants.

This charming Palm Beach Island pied-a-terre is the perfect retreat in the most convenient location; two blocks to the Beach, two blocks to the Intracoastal and two blocks to Worth Avenue. The interior has just been renovated and is most relaxing with comfortable convertible living/dining space, private sunny bedroom or sitting room, kitchen and full bath. This boutique enclave offers onsite laundry, off-street parking and serene covered lanai. You will enjoy living in the heart of town. Also available for seasonal lease.

PRICE REDUCED!!! Beautiful 3 bedroom with loft townhouse! Tall ceilings, spacious bedrooms and lots of storage. Tiled first floor. Great community with LOW HOA offering resort-style pool, gym, pickleball / basketball court, grill, playground. Freshly painted inside and out! Upgrades galore including new kitchen appliances, washer/dryer, a/c unit, accordion shutters, and hurricane-impact garage door. Only 5 miles to the beach, close to I-95, downtown Boynton Beach with lots of shopping, dining, and outdoor activities! All ages.

55 AND OVER COMMUNITY. Nice spacious one bedroom condo with one and a half baths and a beautiful water view. Two window wall-in air conditioners. Unfurnished. Community has a club house with a 1221 seat theater and heated indoor pool, bocce ball, sail boats, fitness center with onsite trainer five days a week, onsite Walgreens Drug Store, free transportation on and off site, barber/beauty salon , 17 swimming pools and much, much more. A must see.