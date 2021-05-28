Cancel
Spokane, WA

Weather Forecast For Spokane

Posted by 
Spokane Post
Spokane Post
 18 days ago

SPOKANE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0aEVWWqO00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

