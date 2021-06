“Win a Nike VaporMax Flyknit 2021” SWEEPSTAKES. 1. ELIGIBILITY: The “Win a Nike VaporMax Flyknit 2021” sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open only to legal residents who, at the time of entity, are legal residents of the fifty (50) United States or the District of Columbia and are at least thirteen (13) years of age. Employees of Foot Locker Retail, Inc. or its affiliated companies, as well as the immediate family (spouse, parents, siblings, and children) and household members of each such employee are not eligible. The Sweepstakes is subject to federal, state, and local laws and regulations and is void in Puerto Rico and where prohibited by law.