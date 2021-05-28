Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Rapids, MI

Rainy forecast for Grand Rapids? Jump on it!

Posted by 
Grand Rapids Dispatch
Grand Rapids Dispatch
 18 days ago

(GRAND RAPIDS, MI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Grand Rapids Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Grand Rapids:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0aEVWTCD00

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 55 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 71 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Grand Rapids Dispatch

Grand Rapids Dispatch

Grand Rapids, MI
117
Followers
214
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Grand Rapids Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Rapids, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jump On It#Personal Finances#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
Grand Rapids Dispatch

Grand Rapids gas at $1.94 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(GRAND RAPIDS, MI) Depending on where you fill up in Grand Rapids, you could be saving up to $1.75 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Marathon at 3434 Remembrance Rd Nw. Regular there was listed at $1.94 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.69 at BP at 1169 E Beltline Ave Ne, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.