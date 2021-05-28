Daily Weather Forecast For Richmond
RICHMOND, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 89 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Saturday, May 29
Rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 71 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 61 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.