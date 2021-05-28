Daily Weather Forecast For Richmond

RICHMOND, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 89 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Saturday, May 29 Rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 71 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 61 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 79 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.