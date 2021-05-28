Cancel
New Orleans, LA

Weather Forecast For New Orleans

New Orleans Dispatch
 18 days ago

NEW ORLEANS, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0aEVWMGM00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 81 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

