Knoxville, TN

4-Day Weather Forecast For Knoxville

Posted by 
Knoxville Journal
Knoxville Journal
 18 days ago

KNOXVILLE, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fgbqj_0aEVWLNd00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 82 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Knoxville, TN
With Knoxville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

