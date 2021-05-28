4-Day Weather Forecast For Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 82 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.