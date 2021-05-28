Cancel
Honolulu, HI

Weather Forecast For Honolulu

Honolulu Journal
Honolulu Journal
HONOLULU, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0aEVWKUu00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Honolulu Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

