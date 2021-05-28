Weather Forecast For Honolulu

HONOLULU, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 88 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 88 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 87 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, May 31 Partly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 87 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.