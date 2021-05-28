Weather Forecast For Wichita

WICHITA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 70 °F, low 48 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance rain showers during night High 71 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Sunday, May 30 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 66 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 68 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



