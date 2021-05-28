Cancel
Wichita, KS

Weather Forecast For Wichita

Posted by 
Wichita Bulletin
Wichita Bulletin
 18 days ago

WICHITA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DQIFx_0aEVWJcB00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 66 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 68 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Wichita Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

