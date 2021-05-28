4-Day Weather Forecast For Tulsa

TULSA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 72 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 72 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 72 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, May 31 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 72 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



