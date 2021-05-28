Daily Weather Forecast For Riverside
RIVERSIDE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 83 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night
- High 83 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night
- High 86 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
