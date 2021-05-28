Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pompano Beach, FL

Take advantage of Friday sun in Pompano Beach

Posted by 
Pompano Beach Daily
Pompano Beach Daily
 18 days ago

(POMPANO BEACH, FL) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pompano Beach:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Riikg_0aEVWGy000

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 73 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 74 °F
    • 2 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 86 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Pompano Beach Daily

Pompano Beach Daily

Pompano Beach, FL
142
Followers
229
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pompano Beach Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pompano Beach, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Pompano Beach, FLPosted by
Pompano Beach Daily

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(POMPANO BEACH, FL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Pompano Beach Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Pompano Beach, FLPosted by
Pompano Beach Daily

Your Pompano Beach lifestyle news

(POMPANO BEACH, FL) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Pompano Beach area, click here.