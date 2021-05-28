Weather Forecast For Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- 14 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 78 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance Rain Showers
- High 65 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
