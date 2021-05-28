4-Day Weather Forecast For Salt Lake City

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: For more information or to schedule a private showing call/text 801-879-8895<p><strong>For open house information, contact WILLIAM BUSTOS, KW Utah Realtors Keller Williams at 801-858-0000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwS2VsbGVyJTIwV2lsbGlhbXMlMjBSZWFsdHklMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtS1ctMTE2OTczNjIlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Downtown luxury living at its finest! Light filled corner unit on the 6th floor with lively views of some of downtown's most iconic buildings is just the start of this jaw dropping gorgeous condo. The floorplan promotes the perfect blend of elegant entertaining and real livability as it is filled with ample of storage, balanced with open space and separated rooms. Every living space and bedroom is connected to one of the 2 balconies for outdoor urban living and dining. Subzero refrigerator, Viking Gas range, marble counter tops, high quality custom cabinets and a walk-in pantry create the perfect chef's kitchen. The bathrooms are designed with floor to ceiling marble and handblown imported Italian Glass tile, marble countertops, and Waterworks fixtures. The spacious master suite has a walk-in cedar lined closet and en suite spa bathroom with separate shower and cast iron Kohler bathtub. The unit has hardwood floors, expertly crafted coffered ceiling, and laundry room that holds full size washer and dryer. The ideal location of the Metro Condominiums offers short walks to all that downtown has to offer, yet allows the avoidance of downtown event traffic, making any commute enjoyable. There are 2 deeded secured parking spaces and a separate secured storage room. The pet friendly and smoke free building allows propane BBQs on unit balconies. Other amenities include a fully equipped fitness center, club room, private dog run, plaza with gas gill and outdoor dining area, in-ground hot tub, and secured access. Glamorous and easy living at its best! Situated on a quiet street with mature trees near Willow Creek Country Club, you're only a 20-minute drive to your favorite ski resorts and hiking trails. After a day in the canyons, unwind in your newly renovated master suite with soaking tub, dual head shower and large walk-in closet, then enjoy the open air loft space that's perfect for a home gym, art studio, or that now necessary work from home office. Your friends may never leave once you entertain them on your spacious Veranda composite deck with built in hot tub, and with stunning mountain views from all over, you'll want to laze away the days in the fully fenced yard while exercising your green thumb in the garden bed. If you're craving a workshop space to create, the 500 sq foot heated garage with 220 power will work nicely, plus you'll have plenty of space to store all of that rec gear that's been spilling out of your closets. Want to make some money on your new home? Rent out the two-bedroom one bathroom basement mother-in-law apartment as either a long-term sub-lease or as a nightly Airbnb to winter ski bums. Speaking of that mother-in-law, it has a separate entrance, separate laundry, and a brand-new full kitchen that will satisfy your most discerning guests or tenants. Making new friends will be a breeze in this incredibly welcoming and active neighborhood with abundant gathering opportunities like pancake breakfasts, BBQ rib nights, and evening walk-abouts. The renovation list on this home is endless with new carpet, tile, hardwood floors, windows, handrails, gutters, doors, hardware, lighting, added insulation in the attic, new paint throughout, renovated upstairs bathrooms, and added skylights in the upstairs bath. This slice of Willow Creek heaven is just waiting to welcome you home. The Verdant Grounds Boast a Tennis Court, Swimming Pool, Trout Ponds, Streams , 'She Shed' as well as a Total of 9 Car Garages. Every Imaginable Convenience and Upgrade Have Been Integrated into this Stately 7 Bedroom, 9 Bathroom Home. Complete with Indoor Basketball Court, Theatre and Separate Living Quarters. Glorious African Mahogany Wood, Quartz Counters and Custom Mosaic Backsplash Create a Kitchen with a Warm and Unique Environment. Vibrant Attention to Detail will Delight the New Owner of this Property, as Each Room is Lush in Design and Architecture. Recently Remodeled by Jackson and Leroy, the Home Utilizes Radiant Heat on the Main Floor, Lower Level and Driveway. This Unparalleled Estate will Deliver on Every Expectation of the Most Scrupulous Buyer.