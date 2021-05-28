Cancel
Rochester, NY

Rochester Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Rochester News Flash
 18 days ago

ROCHESTER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0aEVW76i00

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain

    • High 51 °F, low 44 °F
    • 12 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 58 °F, low 48 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

