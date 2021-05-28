Rochester Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ROCHESTER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Rain
- High 51 °F, low 44 °F
- 12 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance Rain Showers
- High 58 °F, low 48 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 62 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
