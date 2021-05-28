Cancel
Raleigh, NC

Raleigh Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Raleigh News Watch
 18 days ago

RALEIGH, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WWZZ7_0aEVW5LG00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 94 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 83 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then areas of fog during night

    • High 66 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Areas of fog then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Raleigh News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

