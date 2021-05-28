Cancel
Birmingham, AL

Daily Weather Forecast For Birmingham

Birmingham Bulletin
Birmingham Bulletin
 18 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0aEVW2h500

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Birmingham, AL
ABOUT

With Birmingham Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

