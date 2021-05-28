Daily Weather Forecast For Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 80 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 88 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.