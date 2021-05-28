4-Day Weather Forecast For Omaha

OMAHA, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 59 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night High 67 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 66 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 71 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



