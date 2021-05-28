Bakersfield Weather Forecast
BAKERSFIELD, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 90 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 91 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 96 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 102 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
