Lake Murray public “beach” to reopen on June 7, says Dominion Energy

By admin
westmetronews.net
 2021-05-28

Cover picture for the articleDominion Energy will reopen a Lake Murray recreation area to visitors in June on a limited capacity. The “beach” is south of the Lake Murray Dam. The recreation area is called Park Site 1. It has been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in massive lockdowns in South...

www.westmetronews.net

Comments / 0

