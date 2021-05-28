Cancel
Colorado Springs, CO

Daily Weather Forecast For Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs News Watch
 18 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0aEVVurv00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 77 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 68 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Colorado Springs, CO
