Daily Weather Forecast For Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 76 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 77 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 68 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 60 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
