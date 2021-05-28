How to Make Homemade Pickles

After a long, hard day on the trail, the body doesn’t just crave fuel. It wants a warm, delicious, and nourishing feast. “Eating well in the backcountry makes such a world of difference,” says John Sims, rations manager for the National Outdoor Leadership School’s Rocky Mountain campus in Lander, Wyoming. He’s seen it firsthand: “I remember one day last fall when I was working as an instructor. We had moved for a number of hours to camp, and all the students were tired, hungry, unhappy. The instructor team encouraged people to start making food right away, some instant soups and ramen. As soon as people started getting those calories, their mentality and the whole atmosphere of the camp turned around. We went from a grumpy, unhappy group to a pretty lively one.”