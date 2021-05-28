Cancel
Violent Crimes

'Known Radical' Killed In Shootout After Knife Attack On French Police

By Sylvie MALIGORNE, Fanny ANDRE
International Business Times
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA "known radical" suspected of carrying out a knife attack in France died from injuries sustained in a shootout with police Friday, hours badly wounding a female officer in another act of violence against police. The man, who was on a terrorist watch-list according to the interior ministry, had been...

www.ibtimes.com
