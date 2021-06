Oconomowoc in Waukesha County is about as far west as you can get in suburban Milwaukee. Waukesha County has been the target for pro and summer-collegiate leagues for several years; at one point there was a proposal a new ballpark and Northwoods League team in Waukesha, but that effort died to funding disagreements. Meanwhile, in neighboring Oconomowoc, a ballpark was approved in 2020, with the goal being a launch in summer-collegiate play in 2021.