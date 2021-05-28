From Cardinal Seán's blog

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleCardinal O'Malley meets with priests of the archdiocese, who have been ordained in the last five years, at the Pastoral Center. For more than a year, they had been holding these gatherings online. Pilot photo/CardinalSeansBlog.org. Last Saturday morning, we were happy to celebrate the First Communions for our children from...

thebostonpilot.com
Religionstjosephricelake.org

Fr Ed Homily 6-14-21: Thoughtful & Moderate

St Paul gives quite a list of trials and challenges he faced in his life. And testifies that he lived through each one, in some cases, literally survived. But we never hear of him complaining. There was a ‘thorn’ in his side that three times he asked the Lord to take from him, but that never happened.
Religionadw.org

On the Balance of Love and Correction according to St. Gregory.

Applying salutary discipline, and balancing it with necessary consolations and encouragement is never an easy task. It is possible that a parents can be too severe on their children, such that they become disheartened, and lack necessary self-esteem. But it is also possible that parents can be too lax such that their children become spoiled and lack proper self-discipline and humility. Hence Scripture seeking to balance teaching with encouragement says, Fathers, do not exasperate your children; instead, bring them up in the training and instruction of the Lord (Eph 6:4)
ReligionMirror

Pope rejects cardinal’s resignation

ROME — Pope Francis refused Thursday to let German Cardinal Reinhard Marx resign over the sex abuse scandal in the German Church, but said a process of reform was necessary and that every bishop must take responsibility for the “catastrophe” of the crisis. Francis wrote a letter to Marx to...
Religioncrisismagazine.com

Irrelevant Mass or Reverent Mass?

The present crisis in the Catholic Church might be seen as the last hurrah of the spirit of Vatican II. If rumors are to be believed, Pope Francis is preparing new restrictions on the celebration of the Traditional Latin Mass. This combined with the dissent being fomented by the German Catholics and widespread modernism and liturgical laxity in the rest of the Catholic Church in Western Europe and North America brings many Catholics of a conservative mindset close to despair.
Jackson, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Erickson combines faith with volunteerism

Mary Erickson feels faith in everything she does. As the associate rector of St. John’s Episcopal Church, whether she is hiking with her family or pursuing her lifelong passion for volunteering, Erickson has found a way to merge Christianity’s teachings and everyday practices through her powerful Sunday sermons. Erickson is...
Religionpastorhogg.net

An Indictment of the Present Day Church

5 Therefore it is necessary to be in subjection, not only because of wrath, but also for conscience’ sake. Romans 13:5 (NASB) Part of daily devotional time is to pray for personal holiness along with wisdom, discernment, and Christlikeness. Why do I do that? Just take an honest look at the visible church all around us. What is missing? Yes, we have religion. Yes, we have growing churches. But if you take a good, long, hard look at the spiritual maturity of most professing Christians in the U.S.A. what do we come up with? This blog is public enough that I do receive quite a few comments and emails from those who contend that “religion” is a scourge and a plague in the world. While I agree that that does describe man-made religion, we contend that genuine Christianity is not man-made, or man-controlled, or in any way a scourge or a plague. The blunt instrument that these “fellows” use in their “contentions” is entirely based in relativism. They claim to be using “reason” while accusing all who live by faith as being blind fools for being so certain. But as I stated above, the vast majority of those “Christians” these religion haters are referring to are the same ones I was talking about who could best be described as fleshly, worldly, and spiritually dead.
Religionthecatholicthing.org

Bishops: missionary disciples

As successors of the apostles, together with the Supreme Pontiff and under his authority, we bishops have accepted with faith and hope the calling to serve the people of God, according to the heart of Christ, Good Shepherd. Together with all the faithful and by virtue of baptism we are, first of all, disciples and members of the People of God. Like all the baptized and together with them, we want to follow Jesus, Master of life and truth in the communion of the Church. As shepherds, servants of the Gospel, we are conscious of being called to embody love for Jesus Christ and for the Church in the intimacy of prayer, and to give of ourselves to our brothers and sisters, over whom we preside in charity. It is as Saint Augustine says: with you I am Christian, for you I am bishop.
Religioncatholicexchange.com

Theological Insights From a Day in the Life of an American Exorcist

Something was afoot. After many dropped calls, I got the priest on the phone again, and before we were disconnected, I quickly said, “Let’s say a prayer.” We prayed to the Blessed Virgin Mary and St. Michael, asking for their intercession to keep the phone lines open. Our prayers were answered. No dropped call that time. We had a good chat. And it turned out that he really did have someone who was in strong need of deliverance from demons.
Religionavemariaradio.net

Correcting priests and bishops

Since the rise of the internet, the laity have been more involved in Church politics than at any other point in history. Many times, they feel obligated to make their voices heard about particular decisions or fraternally correct in the hierarchy. On some corners of the internet, however, this fraternal...
Religionbiola.edu

Book Excerpt: Summer 2021

Conforming faith represents the third stage of evangelical faith formation. This stage represents the equipping phase of Christian discipleship. Conforming faith is upward oriented in that it propels a person into the vertical spiral of spiritual maturity. As will be explained below, this stage is characterized by having prescriptive knowledge as content, systematic belief as a propositional attitude and self-reinvigoration as the outcome of volitional consent. In the Christian life, prescriptive knowledge and systematic belief represent a rational (or schematic) means of knowing God, and the reinvigoration of the self represents a relational (or thematic) means of knowing God. The appropriate integration of these two means of knowing produces conforming faith.
Religionlivingbetter50.com

Daily Devotional – Enter God’s Courts with Praise

Our scripture for the Daily Devotional today is taken from Psalm 100:1-5. David offers us advice and a suggestion all at the same time. While we should come before God in praise and worship, the only way to truly take our eyes off of our immediate situation is to give thanksgiving to God.
Minoritiestheplaylist.net

‘Building A Bridge’: A Compassionate & Frustrating Exploration Of The Catholic Church & The LGBTQ+ Community [Tribeca Review]

Based, in part, on Father James Martin’s bestselling book “Building a Bridge: How the Catholic Church and LGBT Community Can Enter into a Relationship of Respect, Compassion, and Sensitivity,” Evan Mascagni and Shannon Post’s compassionate documentary “Building a Bridge” use Martin as an entry point into a larger discourse surrounding the relationship between the Catholic Church and the LGBTQ+ community. Mainly tracking Martin’s packed schedule, as he moves from interview to lecture to book signing, accruing equal parts admiration and scorn from various sects of the Church, Mascagni and Post’s film borders on the hagiographic. Yet, it interrogates the narrow scope of Martin’s position and the Church as a whole, just enough to complicate the idea of what such a bridge between these two communities might look like. In all, “Building a Bridge” is an engrossing dive into the complicated negotiations between the two opposing communities.
Religionrecordargusnews.com

BIBLE THOUGHT

“Their destiny is destruction, their god is their stomach, and their glory is in their shame. Their mind is set on earthly things. But our citizenship is in heaven. And we eagerly await a Savior from there, the Lord Jesus Christ,” ~ Philippians 3:19-20.
Religionbitchute.com

JamesSnappJr

A sermon based on Revelation 15: the song of Moses and the song of the Lamb: what do they have in common?. Consequences - a series of visions in Revelation 14 describes the consequences of faithfulness to God and His kingdom -- and the consequences of spiritual rebellion. Jun 01,...
Religionthegregorian.org

Can I Be Spiritual But Not Religious? Hebrews Says No

With Jeff Cavins, I filmed Ascension’s award-winning Bible study on the letter to the Hebrews, Hebrews: The New and Eternal Covenant. As I was researching and writing the companion book to the study and preparing for the presentations, I was struck by how incredibly timely Hebrews has become for our day.
Religiongivesendgo.com

Defend Our Holy Priest

As we all know, Fr. Altman has been subject to diabolical persecution just for doing his job as a shepherd to his flock. Unfortunately, yet not totally unexpected, the time has come for Father to mount a legal defense because forces have been marshalled and are moving to cancel him from being pastor at St. James. We, his flock, must rise to the occasion to support him as he has supported us all these months. Father Altman has shown courage and strength in his commitment to giving us the Truth. In a culture that celebrates deception and sin, Father Altman has been a shining light to tens of thousands of faithful Catholics worldwide. Sadly, as we are all aware, our holy priests are being attacked from within. It is our duty and honor as faithful sheep to help our shepherd to defend himself. If there were only one scripture verse that we could use to describe what Father means to us, it would be this:"No man has greater love than this, that he lay down his life for his friends" John 15:13. All donations will go to pay for his legal defense and related fees. Should Father be disciplined to the point of being "fired," additional funds in excess of the amount needed for legal fees will be used for his personal needs like health insurance. If any monies are left over from these expenditures, Father will gratefully donate them to The St. James Handicap Ramp Fund if he successfully retains his position as Pastor, or will donate to those organizations that support life (such as LifeSiteNews) and defend the Catholic Church (such as Church Militant). We will be posting updates on this site to keep you in the loop. All prayers are humbly accepted. Thank you and God bless for your generosity!
Religionbitchute.com

John Paul II Taught That Man Is Divine

Ephesians 1:21: It is a power above “every name that is named.”. Don't be fooled by the heretics occupying the Vatican and elsewhere. They are -not- the Catholic Church. Pope Pius XII, who died in 1958, was the last valid pope. Francis is a her…. Ephesians 1:21: It is a...
ReligionThe Herald

ST. JUDE NOVENA May the Sacred...

May the Sacred Heart of Jesus be adored, glorified, loved and preserved throughout the world now and forever. Sacred Heart of Jesus, pray for us. St. Jude Worker of Miracles, pray for us. St Jude help of the Hopeless, pray for us. Say this prayer 9 times a day and by the 9th day your prayer will be answered. It has never been known to fail. Publication must be promised. Thank you St. Jude and Jesus.