Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
 18 days ago

KANSAS CITY, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VK7q9_0aEVVm3L00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 60 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 69 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 66 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

